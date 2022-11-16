Ravenwood High Students to Sing in National Honor Choir

Thirteen Ravenwood High students will be performing with the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) 2023 National Honor Choirs.

The students were selected from thousands who auditioned from all 50 states. As members of the honor choirs, they will travel to Cincinnati in February to work with world-renowned clinicians and other choir students from across the nation.

“I knew it was crazy competitive, but I was hopeful at least one of our students would make it,” said RHS choir director Rose Hellmers. “I am beyond proud and thrilled to announce that not just one of our students made it, but 13. This is an amazing accomplishment.”

The students who were selected for the National Honor Choirs are listed below.

JT Castleberry (Freshmen)

Faith Dengate (SATB)

Evan Dovgalyuk (SATB)

Xander Foote (SATB)

Caroline Meyer (SATB)

Ella Miller (SATB)

Emily Miller (SSAA)

Koena Mukherjee (Freshmen)

Kabir Nagra (Freshmen)

Jack O’Dell (SATB)

Audrey O’Donnell (SSAA)

Reagan Porter (SATB)

Grady Vasilevskis (SATB)

