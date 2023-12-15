Ravenwood High Students Selected for Regional Honor Choirs

December 12, 2023 – Ravenwood High choir students are putting their skills to the test and proving that they are among the top performers in the region.

Twenty-two RHS singers will join students from 11 states to sing in the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Regional Honor Choir.

“After a record number of auditions, the national committee selected more students from Ravenwood for participation in this prestigious event than any other high school in our state,” said RHS choral director Rose Hellmers. “These amazing singers deserve a huge congratulations.”

The Regional Honor Choir will perform in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 21-24. More details about the performance are available on the ACDA Southern Region website.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Youth SATB Honor Choir (Freshmen)

Addie Dempsey

Michael Russell

Drew Porter

10th-12th Grade SATB Honor Choir

Ali Lee

Kendra Patton

Ashi Agarwal

Audrey O’Donnell

Emmit Vasilevskis

Kabir Nagra

Xander Foote

Liam Fissell

Benjamin Phillippi

Eli Miller

RJ Wills

Adam Heitor

10th-12th Grade SSAA Honor Choir

Eden Reis

Elizabeth Rowan

Koena Mukherjee

Caitlin Cherukuri

Sophia Reeves

Adison Rodgers

Brooke Boyer

