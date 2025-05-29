Ravenwood High Students Earn Perfect ACT Scores

Two Ravenwood High students are the latest from Williamson County to earn a perfect composite score on the ACT exam.

Both Joseph Larson and Samantha Tatalovich earned a 36 composite score on the April exam.

“Joseph and Samantha are excellent students who truly deserve a perfect ACT score,” said RHS Principal Dr. Pam Vaden. “Their hard work sets a great example and demonstrates how consistent effort and commitment are key to achieving top results. Their relentless dedication and exemplary work ethic inspire us all.”

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email