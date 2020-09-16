Ravenwood High Student Wins Bookmark Contest

For the second year in a row, a Ravenwood High student’s bookmark design is earning statewide accolades from the Tennessee Association of School Librarians.

RHS senior Katie Mankamyer designed her award-winning bookmark after her art teacher, Wendy Watts, encouraged her to enter the contest. Hundreds of students across Tennessee entered the competition, and Katie’s design won first place in the high school division. The design earned Katie a cash award, 50 copies of her bookmark and one enlarged copy.

“When creating my design, I tried to draw inspiration from classic fairy tale creatures like dragons, unicorns and griffins,” Katie said. “Fantasy was always my favorite genre when I was younger, so mythical creatures always remind me of reading.”

Ravenwood High librarian Tiffany Tucker also received 200 copies of the bookmark as well as an enlarged copy to display.

“When I saw the design, I thought it looked very professional because of its use of a digital format and bright colors,” Tucker said. “This was a great way to combine art and the library. I love how books inspire our students.”

The designs were judged based on creativity, execution of the theme and use of materials. This year’s theme was more open and asked students to create a bookmark that showcased their love for the library or their love for reading.