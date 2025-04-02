Ravenwood High Student Represents State in US Senate Youth Program

A Ravenwood High senior is one of two students from Tennessee who was selected to attend this year’s United States Senate Youth Program.

Oluwaseyi Amosun was chosen to travel to Washington D.C. in early March for the intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it.

“Attending the US Senate Youth Program was honestly one of the most life-changing experiences I’ve had the opportunity to attend,” Oluwaseyi said. “Washington Week truly taught me the importance of bipartisanship and putting aside differences in beliefs to do what’s best for the future of our country.”

While in the nation’s capital, Oluwaseyi had the opportunity to experience a behind-the-scenes look at different national institutions.

“Having a look into the Library of Congress and the US Institute for Peace showed me how much history is at the center of the government,” she said. “I will forever cherish the memories and friends I made at Washington Week.”

Oluwaseyi intends to double major in government and philosophy at college in the fall. She then plans to attend law school with a concentration in constitutional law.

Delegates and alternates are selected by the state Departments of Education and the District of Columbia and Department of Defense Education Activity after being nominated by teachers and principals. Each delegate will receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.

Source: WCS

