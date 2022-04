Ravenwood High sophomore Yuti Kale is the latest WCS student to ace their ACT.

Yuti earned a perfect composite score on the February exam.

“Only one-third of one percent of students earn a 36 on the ACT,” said WCS Assessment Analyst Kevin Deck. “It certainly puts WCS students among the academic elite when they achieve a perfect score, and that opens doors to more college and scholarship opportunities.”

