



To celebrate the graduating class of 2020 at Ravenwood High School, a group of parents organized a graduation parade to take place Saturday, May 23 at 6pm.

The community is invited to support the graduating class of Ravenwood High School while following social distancing guidelines. The event is rain or shine.

The parade begins at Holy Family Catholic Church. From there, it will travel south down Volunteer Parkway, across Crockett Road and continue south on Aberdeen Drive. The parade will then turn right on to Ansley Lane and continue south on Oakhall Drive. When the parade reaches Raintree Parkway it will turn left and disperse. The parade will not continue to Ravenwood High School or Kenrose Elementary.

See the map below. Everyone is encouraged to wear school colors, bring signs but no items can be given to students during the parade.



