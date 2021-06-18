Ravenwood High School Holds its Annual Make a Wish Event

On Thursday, June 17, Ravenwood High School students created a magical moment as they celebrate the upcoming wish being granted for 3-year old Charlee through Make-A-Wish® Middle Tennessee. Charlee’s wish is to become a mermaid princess and meet her favorite Disney princesses in person.
While COVID made it difficult, the Ravenwood students raised over $9800 this year through the annual male pageant, Mr. RHS, as well as collaborating with JROTC and other organizations.
These fundraisers are part of the Kids For Wish Kids® initiative. The program encourages a philanthropic spirit in students and engages them in fundraising efforts to help grant the wishes of local children. The students coordinated the whole event from the songs Disney songs performed by students, each Disney princess was represented by a student, gifts given to Charlee, and a celebration with cupcakes and snacks afterward.
Take a look at our video and photo below.
1 of 12
