Ravenwood High Reveals New Band Observation Tower

October 31, 2023 – The Ravenwood High band has a new addition: The Raptor Nest.

The Raptor Nest is the band’s permanent observation tower, which replaces the scissor lift the band has been renting since the school opened in 2002. The observation tower provides a full field view of all practice areas for the program’s band directors and staff members as they instruct students in music, drill, visual movement and choreography.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on October 23.

“The completion of the band tower project has been a long time coming, and we are grateful for the support of our band booster organization for making it possible,” said RHS band director Chris Janowiak. “The tower will allow for consistently safe instruction for our award-winning marching band.”

The band boosters raised a large portion of the money needed to purchase the structure, and they are continuing their fundraising efforts by hosting a brick donation program. Donated bricks with engraved, personal messages will be placed within a fully bricked area at the base of The Raptor Nest. To order a brick, visit the band’s brick donation page.

Source: WCS InFocus

