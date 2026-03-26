Ravenwood High Principal Announced

Dr. Patrick Boyd has been named the new principal of Ravenwood High School. Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement on March 25.

“Dr. Boyd has demonstrated proven success as an instructional leader in WCS,” said Golden. “He has a wealth of knowledge regarding high school operations, student support and collaborative leadership, and I’m confident he will help continue Ravenwood’s strong tradition of excellence.”

Boyd’s career in education began in 2003 as a history teacher at Ravenwood. He served as assistant principal at Centennial High for six years before being named principal of Woodland Middle in 2018. Boyd has also served as the district’s director of professional development and most recently as assistant principal at Nolensville High School.

“Nolensville is truly a special place filled with amazing people, and I will miss the relationships I’ve formed there,” said Boyd. “I am excited to reconnect with the Ravenwood community and look forward to seeing so many familiar faces around campus. Ravenwood has represented excellence in academics, the arts and athletics since the doors opened in 2002, and I am honored and humbled to lead the next chapter in Ravenwood’s long history of success.”

Boyd was an active-duty army officer for four years prior to his career in education. He earned his bachelor’s in history at the University of Alabama; a master’s in educational administration and supervision from the University of Tennessee at Martin; and a doctorate from Trevecca University.

Boyd will replace Dr. Pam Vaden who is retiring at the end of the year. He will begin his new role June 1, 2026.

Source: WCS

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