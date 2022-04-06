Ravenwood High Presents Matilda the Musical

A little bit of magic and a lot of fun is heading for Ravenwood High.

The Ravenwood High theater department will perform Matilda the Musical on April 7-11. Matilda is an intelligent young girl who happens to have psychokinetic powers. Follow along as she tries to survive her first term at school while dealing with the mean headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

Tickets for the show may be purchased online or at the door. Adult tickets cost $15 each, and student tickets cost $12. Performances will be at 7 p.m. each night.

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS