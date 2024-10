The Ravenwood High orchestra will present its fall concert, Tour the World, on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The community is invited to watch the ensemble perform pieces representing America, Cuba, Japan, and more at 7 p.m.

The concert is open to the public and free of charge. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

Source: WCS InFocus

