Ravenwood High Orchestra Headed to National Stage

The Ravenwood High Chamber Orchestra will travel to Chicago next year to compete at the National Orchestra Festival.

Out of 130 audition submissions, Ravenwood was one of 14 high school ensembles chosen to perform at the event which is hosted by the American String Teacher Association.

“The invitation to perform at nationals is a testament to the extraordinary work of the Ravenwood High School Chamber Orchestra and the visionary leadership of Allison Cowan,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “This achievement reflects countless hours of commitment, a passion for excellence and a shared belief in the power of music.”

The group will travel to Chicago next February to compete against the best orchestras in the country in a bid to become Grand Champion.

“We are so honored to be selected for this prestigious competition,” said RHS Director of Orchestras Allison Cowan. “Our students are some of the most hardworking students I have ever had the pleasure of directing, and they are very excited to step onto the national stage.”

Source: WCS

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