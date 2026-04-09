Ravenwood High students surprised 6-year-old Blayne with a trip to Disney World. Blayne lives with a life-altering genetic disorder that has made her eligible for a wish through Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee.

Ravenwood students have been preparing for this moment all year by raising more than $25,000 for Make-A-Wish. To make the day even more unforgettable for Blayne and her family, students dressed as Disney princes and princesses and hosted a celebration filled with games, gifts and cupcakes.

Source: WCS

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