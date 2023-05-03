Ravenwood High Girls Flag Football Becomes Back-to-Back Champions

For the second consecutive year, the Ravenwood High girls flag football team is the district champion.

The Raptors continued their winning streak at the postseason tournament on Sunday, April 30. RHS defeated Summit High 20-6 in the finals. All nine girls flag football teams participated in the one-day tournament.

“Coaching this group of girls has been so fun,” said RHS head football coach Will Hester. “They show up every day hungry to get better and to learn. It has been because of them and their hard work that we have been able to win back-to-back championships.”

The RHS team includes Bella Macaso, Isabel Damon, Avery Bullard, Nola O’Sullivan, Kendall Curran, Morgan Collier, Anna Palmeri, Hannah Kang, Kaline Vikre. Elle Den Haring, Addison Howell, Lexi Grundler, Chi Chi Odili, Laurie Crawford, Paisley Stone and Lindsey Lee. RHS student Ericka Sapp is the team manager, and their coaches are Hester, Jessica Mancini and Lauren Jackson.

