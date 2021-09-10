Ravenwood High Football Debuts New Turf Field

The Ravenwood High freshmen and varsity football teams are bringing home victories and showing off the school’s new turf field. More photos here!

The RHS freshmen took on Brentwood High’s team Thursday, September 2, and finished with a 28-26 win. The following night, the RHS varsity team defeated Franklin High 46-10.

“The teams opened our new field this week, and their great plays got them two big wins,” said RHS football coach Will Hester. “The new field looked absolutely amazing. It’s G2BARR!”