Ravenwood High Football Debuts New Turf Field

The Ravenwood High freshmen and varsity football teams are bringing home victories and showing off the school’s new turf field. More photos here!
The RHS freshmen took on Brentwood High’s team Thursday, September 2, and finished with a 28-26 win. The following night, the RHS varsity team defeated Franklin High 46-10.
“The teams opened our new field this week, and their great plays got them two big wins,” said RHS football coach Will Hester. “The new field looked absolutely amazing. It’s G2BARR!”
1 of 4
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.