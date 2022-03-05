Ravenwood High Educator Named Geography Teacher of the Year

A Ravenwood High teacher’s excellence in the classroom is earning recognition from a State organization.

RHS Advanced Placement (AP) Geography and World History teacher Katerina Bandy is the 2022 Tom and Stella Mullane Geography Teacher of the Year. The award, bestowed by the Tennessee Geographic Alliance, recognizes the superior achievements of educators teaching social studies in grades 7-12. Bandy was nominated by her colleague and previous winner of the award, RHS teacher Kristi Neuroth.

“It felt affirming to be nominated, especially by someone I look up to so much,” said Bandy. “This award is a testament to the fantastic students, colleagues and resources I am surrounded by at Ravenwood.”

Bandy started her social studies career as a student teacher in Neuroth’s AP Human Geography classes. When she stayed as a full-time teacher, she was thrilled.

“Teaching social studies, especially human geography and world history, is more rewarding than I could imagine,” Bandy said. “Students get to make connections between what we learn in the classroom and what they see in the world around them. I have hard-working and open-minded students who make teaching fun, dynamic and meaningful. I am incredibly grateful for the past three years at Ravenwood.”

Bandy received the award during the Tennessee Council for the Social Studies Conference in Memphis February 24-25. While at the conference, Bandy had the opportunity to learn from experts in social studies education.

“I got to learn about social studies programs and resources across Tennessee,” she said. “I am so thankful that the award opened these opportunities to me, and I am excited to continue growing and learning as an educator.”

MORE SCHOOL NEWS