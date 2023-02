The Ravenwood High choirs will host a concert on February 7 that you will not want to miss.

The Woodland Middle, Sunset Middle, and Clovercroft Elementary school choirs will join the Raptors for a performance of Won’t You Sing Along? at 7 p.m. in the Ravenwood Performing Arts Center. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

There is no cost to attend this event, but donations will be accepted.

