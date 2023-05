The Ravenwood High choirs are time-traveling for their last concert of the school year, A Blast from the Past.

On May 16, the program will feature solo, small group and ensemble performances of popular music from the ’60s through the ’90s. The show will start at 7 p.m. in the Ravenwood Performing Arts Center.

The show is free to attend, and there will be concessions available for purchase. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS