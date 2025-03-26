Ravenwood High Choir Students Perform at Carnegie Hall

A group of Ravenwood High School students know what it’s like to perform at one of the nation’s most prestigious concert venues.

Earlier this month, 75 Ravenwood singers performed in the National Youth Choir at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall in New York. The Ravenwood High choir was selected from applicants across the country and sang under the direction of Dr. Anton Armstrong.

“Congratulations to these students on their amazing accomplishment,” said RHS choir director Rose Hellmers. “Our students did a fantastic job at Carnegie Hall.”

In addition to performing in the National Youth Choir, the RHS Honors Chamber Choir was selected to give a solo performance as the featured choir under Hellmers’ direction.

Source: WCS

