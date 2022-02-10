Ravenwood High Choir Concert to Feature Middle Schools

The Ravenwood High choir will be joined by the Sunset and Woodland middle school choirs for a special performance Thursday, February 10.

The show, Yonder Come Day, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Ravenwood Performing Arts Center and feature songs in different languages and genres.

“This is a special show, because three school choirs are collaborating at once,” said RHS choral director Rose Hellmers. “This gives the middle school students an amazing opportunity to see what their high school choral journey could be like, and it gives high school students the amazing opportunity to motivate the younger students.”

The concert is free to attend and open to the public. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.