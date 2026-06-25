Ravenwood High Army JROTC Named National Champions

July 23, 2026 – Four Ravenwood High Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets have been named Army Academic Bowl National Champions.

After a series of competitive rounds, seniors Devin Liu, Anish Kodali, Darsh Shrivastava and Alex Crane headed to Washington D.C. June 12-16 for the Army JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl National Championship. The group competed against 2,119 teams across the nation and was tested on high school academics, current events and financial literacy.

“I could not be more proud of my team,” said RHS JROTC instructor Rusel Hays. “They put in a ton of work after school and on their own and then continued to work hard after the school year ended. It was gratifying to see their hard work rewarded.”

Following the Army National Championship, Ravenwood competed in the All-Service National Championship against the winners from the Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard JROTC and placed second.

Source: WCS

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