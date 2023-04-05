Ravenwood Helps Child’s Wish Come True

On March 31, students at Ravenwood High School surprised 5-year-old Jacob with the news that he and his family are going to Disney World! Jacob was born with a life-altering illness which has made him eligible for a wish from Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, and Jacob’s one wish is to visit Disney World.
Ravenwood students have been preparing for this moment all year by raising more than $23,000 for Make-A-Wish. To make the experience extra special for Jacob and his family, the students dressed as Disney princes and princesses and enjoyed refreshments and games with the guest of honor.