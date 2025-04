Students at Ravenwood High are helping a young girl’s wish come true!

On March 28, the Ravenwood student body surprised 4-year-old Elliana with the news that she and her family were going to Disney World. The wish was granted with the help of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee and thanks to the fundraising efforts of Ravenwood High.

Source: WCS

