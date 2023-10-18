Ravenwood Ensemble to Perform at National Concert Band Festival

October 17, 2023 – The Ravenwood High Wind Ensemble will perform a 40-minute concert on the main stage at the Music for All National Concert Band Festival at the end of March.

The group, directed by Chris Janowiak, was selected from hundreds of high school bands across the United States.

“We know the RHS Wind Ensemble will represent their campus, Williamson County Schools and Tennessee in a most outstanding way,” Janowiak said. “I encourage everything to attend their local concerts in preparation for their performance on the national stage.”

Music for All is one of the nation’s largest and most influential organizations in support of active music-making through educational and performance programs and advocacy. For more information about the festival, visit the Music for All website.

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News