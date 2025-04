Join the Ravenwood High choirs at their annual Spring Pops Concert on Thursday, May 1, at 7 p.m.

This year’s theme is An Evening on the Red Carpet. Audiences will be treated to solo, small group and ensemble performances of music that has won a Grammy, Tony or Oscar.

There is no cost to attend the event. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email