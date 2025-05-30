Ravenwood Biomedical Students Receive Their Coats

On Thursday, May 22, Ravenwood High’s Biomedical Science Program held its fourth annual White Coat Ceremony.

“This event marks the successful completion of the biomedical pathway and the transition of students into their next academic program on their journey into the medical profession,” said RHS teacher Danielle Drumwright.

The Biomedical Pathway is a rigorous, lab-intensive course sequence designed for students eager to explore advanced topics in biomedicine. The program combines college-level content with advanced lab experiences, providing students an opportunity to demonstrate mastery in both theoretical and practical aspects of biomedicine. This pathway prepares students for advanced studies and careers in biomedical science, medical research and biotechnology.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Megan Loh

Alonso Ferreira

Samantha Baldwin

Braeden Barash

Olivia Ciulla

Indira Dash

Julie Donovan

Yomi Faparusi Jr

Jack Garrett

Alexandra Georgakoulias

Angelina Gergies

Josie Holt

Addison Howell

Michaela Ifill

Dhairya Joshi

Gracemaa Kalathur

Laasya Kandali

Shawn Kumar

Lisa Li

Ariela Lowen

Vanvy Ly

Muskaan Maheshwari

Lillian Mattox

Anushri Mukherjee

Ankita Nair

Jack O’Dell

Chinenye Odili

Anna Oldham

Tejas Patil

Shashank Ranga

Neeley Ryan

Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar

Asleshta Sengupta

Onella Sharma

Divya Shrivastava

Abhisri Singh

Caroline Smith

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email