Ravenwood Biomedical Students Receive Their Coats

On Thursday, May 22, Ravenwood High’s Biomedical Science Program held its fourth annual White Coat Ceremony.
“This event marks the successful completion of the biomedical pathway and the transition of students into their next academic program on their journey into the medical profession,” said RHS teacher Danielle Drumwright.
The Biomedical Pathway is a rigorous, lab-intensive course sequence designed for students eager to explore advanced topics in biomedicine. The program combines college-level content with advanced lab experiences, providing students an opportunity to demonstrate mastery in both theoretical and practical aspects of biomedicine. This pathway prepares students for advanced studies and careers in biomedical science, medical research and biotechnology.
Congratulations to the students listed below:
- Megan Loh
- Alonso Ferreira
- Samantha Baldwin
- Braeden Barash
- Olivia Ciulla
- Indira Dash
- Julie Donovan
- Yomi Faparusi Jr
- Jack Garrett
- Alexandra Georgakoulias
- Angelina Gergies
- Josie Holt
- Addison Howell
- Michaela Ifill
- Dhairya Joshi
- Gracemaa Kalathur
- Laasya Kandali
- Shawn Kumar
- Lisa Li
- Ariela Lowen
- Vanvy Ly
- Muskaan Maheshwari
- Lillian Mattox
- Anushri Mukherjee
- Ankita Nair
- Jack O’Dell
- Chinenye Odili
- Anna Oldham
- Tejas Patil
- Shashank Ranga
- Neeley Ryan
- Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar
- Asleshta Sengupta
- Onella Sharma
- Divya Shrivastava
- Abhisri Singh
- Caroline Smith
