The “Life is a Highway Tour” country music group is saying farewell.

Rascal Flatts announced on Tuesday after twenty years they will hit the road for their 20th-anniversary farewell tour.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places, and gifts we would encounter,” said Gary LeVox. “The greatest feeling ever is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told ‘I got married to “Bless The Broken Road,”’ or ‘We played “My Wish” at my graduation.’ That ‘“What Hurts The Most” is the song that made me love country music for the first time,’ or ‘“I’m Movin’ On” helped me get sober’ or even that ‘“Changed” made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.’ That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20-year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what He has planned!”

“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years,” shared Jay DeMarcus. “While it is, of course, bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

“Dreams do come true…and we are three walking examples of this truth,” said Joe Don Rooney. “I’m most proud of the fact that we’ve pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard work and dedication we’ve been able to cultivate our dreams into reality; it’s simply incredible! There’s no doubt we have been blessed way beyond belief and we can’t wait to spend the rest of 2020 expressing our love and appreciation to all of our devoted fans, music industry friends and our families for believing in us and playing a major role in our path to here. And, I personally can’t wait to shine a light on my brothers Jay and Gary this year, and make another mountain of new memories with them.”

Kicking off on June 11 in Indianapolis, the tour will take Rascal Flatts from coast to coast, culminating in a bittersweet send off. Along the way, the trio and their fans will reflect on a beloved catalogue of hits including “Bless The Broken Road,” “My Wish,” “What Hurts The Most” – always soulful, engaging and delivered with a positive, universal message – as well as a string of success that places Rascal Flatts among the modern musical elite. Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket and more information will become available at rascalflatts.com in the coming weeks and hopefully, the country group will add a date in Nashville.