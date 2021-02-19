Rare 3.28 Acre Lot on Franklin Rd, New Construction and More

Looking for your next home in Brentwood, Franklin, Arrington, or surrounding areas? Explore Featured Listings from luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory below!

NEW: 502 Franklin Rd (Lot/Land)

*photo above

A rare opportunity! Own your own 3.28-acre lot in a prime Brentwood location! Just south of Old Hickory Blvd, 502 Franklin Rd is convenient to Nashville, Cool Springs, Franklin, shopping, restaurants, and interstates. Build your dream home on this amazing property. Buyer is welcome to use the builder/seller or bring your own builder. (This lot already has city water and public sewer.)

$1,699,900

Zoned for: Lipscomb Elementary, Brentwood Middle School, Brentwood High School

Tuscany Hills

Nestled in the rolling hills of Brentwood, Tennessee, sits the quiet luxury community, Tuscany Hills. Enjoy a lush scenic landscape and rural feel while still benefiting from the Brentwood school system and close proximity to Cool Springs.

1759 Umbria Drive, Lot 116

Don’t miss this fabulous listing in Tuscany Hills. Act now to make your own finish selections.

$1.3 million

4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

4,441 finished square feet (2,549 on main level and 1,892 on upper level)

The Reserve at Raintree Forest

Located within 25 minutes of downtown Nashville, Raintree Forest is a highly sought-after community in Williamson County. Check out these listings available later in 2021.

1615 Treehouse Court, Lot 115

Options abound with this home from Aspen Construction!

Price TBD

5 bedrooms

5.5 bathrooms

4,446 square feet

Completion Date: TBD

1587 Eastwood Drive, Lot 126

Currently, under construction with Artisan Homes, this home is waiting for you to call it yours!

$1,650,000

5 bedrooms

5.5 bathrooms

4,763 SF

Completion Date: Nov. 2021

1584 Eastwood Drive, Lot 105

Coming to market October 2021 – from RK Junior.

$1,369,900

5 full bathrooms; 2 half bathroom

4,579 SF

Contact Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory

Looking to buy or sell in Franklin, Brentwood, Arrington, or the surrounding areas? Contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory. Williamson County real estate is moving quickly – don’t delay! Call (615) 300-5111 today.