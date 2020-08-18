Ramsey Solutions Tops Out Second HQ Building in Berry Farms

Ramsey Solutions has topped out its second, six-story building on the company’s corporate campus in Berry Farms. The second building will include an additional 192,000 square feet of office space, with a targeted completion date of May 2021.

Even in the face of high national unemployment rates, the company is actively recruiting for 50 open positions. The expansion is part of Ramsey’s commitment to create 600 new jobs in the area. Many job opportunities are in the areas of technology, product development, customer service and marketing.

“Our mission is to provide hope, and that’s what so many people need this year,” said Dave Ramsey, CEO of Ramsey Solutions. “The continued growth and expansion of our company and building gives us the ability to help more families as they are staring into the face of uncertainty. We’re proud to be part of this community and bring more jobs to the area and support economic growth in Tennessee.”

In 2015, Ramsey Solutions purchased 47 acres in Berry Farms. Its first corporate headquarters building was completed in July 2019 and currently offices 900 team members. The second building will connect to the first through the visitor lobby, totaling more than 400,000 square feet of building space. The Ramsey team will initially fill the first three floors of the second building, leaving room for growth on floors 4-6 as more team members are hired. Ramsey continues to work with architecture firm Gresham Smith and builder Solomon Builders, Inc.

