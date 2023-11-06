RAM Entertainment Artist Spotlight: The Party Jammers!



For an unforgettable live performance of high-energy singing and dancing, look no further than The Party Jammers! This live band is the hottest, high-energy show band around performing entertainment for wedding receptions, corporate events, private parties, festivals, and more!

Dance the Night Away

The Party Jammers are a dynamic group of top-notch performers who bring the party every time with their vibrant setlists that effortlessly transition through any genre. Whatever your event, your guests will flock to the dance floor to catch every moment of this dazzling production jam-packed with soul.

Unbelievable Performers

This 7-piece live band includes two female and one male lead vocalists, drums, bass, guitar, and keys, with all members singing back-up and harmony. For the ultimate show experience, customize your event with additional elements like multi-piece horn sections featuring saxophone, trumpets, or trombone.

The Party Jammers show up ready to impress. Dressed in striking outfits and with choreographed dance moves, they’re more than just a live band. They’re professional entertainers who bring the party to any event you can dream up.

A Stunning Setlist

If you’re looking for a live band that can musically travel any age and genre, you’ll definitely want to book The Party Jammers. From Motown Hits and Classic Rock to all the newest Pop Music, The Party Jammers effortlessly journey through a range of songs that will delight the crowd.

Their sample song list includes dozens of popular options in almost any genre you can think of, but they aren’t limited to just those selections – you can request any song you like for The Party Jammers to perform!

Book The Party Jammers with RAM Entertainment Today!

The Party Jammers are exclusively managed by RAM Entertainment, producers of live entertainment and special events, with an artist roster including some of the country’s finest show bands. With RAM Entertainment, you can book The Party Jammers for a range of events, including wedding receptions, private parties, corporate events, fundraisers, and festivals.

RAM Entertainment specializes in live entertainment, matching the right talent with your event requirements for a showstopping experience every time. Call 1-800-935-3555 today to get started booking a live band for your event!