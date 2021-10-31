Ralf’s Barbershop Opens in Spring Hill

Ralf’s Barbershop, a new barbershop, has opened in Spring Hill at 5273 Main Street.

Owned by Rafael Garcia, the new barbershop specializes in mens’ and kids’ haircuts. They also offer hot towel shaves and beard trims.

Haircuts for men start at $35 with kid cuts starting at $30. VIP treatment includes wash, haircut, shave, facial scrub, and hot towel treatment.

Tuesday- Wednesday are walk-in days from 11 am – 7 pm, Thursday – Saturday are by appointment only.

You can book your appointment online here.