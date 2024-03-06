Raising Cane’s to Open in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
Photo: Raising Cane\'s

Last year, Raising Cane’s opened its first location in the Nashville area on White Bridge Road.

At that time, it was announced a Franklin location would open but no specific location or time frame was given.

However, a job listing on Raising Cane’s website shows employment opportunities at a Franklin restaurant at 7087 Bakers Bridge Road, the former location of Miller’s Ale House, which recently closed.

We have reached out for more information but have not received any other information at this time. Those interested in employment can visit the website here for a listing of jobs for Franklin.

This will be the first Raising Cane’s location in Williamson County.

