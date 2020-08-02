



The ninth-annual Friends of Franklin Parks (FOFP) “Raise the Roofs” event might look a little different this year, but the sentiment behind one of Franklin’s most beloved fundraisers remains the same.

Raise the Roofs” will be held virtually ‘with a twist’ on Sunday, September 27 in the early evening. Prior to the virtual viewing party, attendees will have the opportunity to kick things off with a self-guided driving tour through the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, showcasing the beautiful park amenities and past, present, and future projects that FOFP has helped bring to fruition within the park. At the conclusion of the tour, attendees will pick up a picnic box from A. Marshall Hospitality to take and enjoy during the virtual watch party.

Chairs Emily and Hamilton Bowman and Faye and Clay Harlin have been working hard to plan and modify the event to ensure that it prioritizes the wellness and safety of participants. Hamilton Bowman, an FOFP board member, serves as chief operating officer for EnableComp, and Emily Bowman is a partner at law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Clay Harlin, also an FOFP board member and formerly associated with Harlinsdale Farm, is retired from farming and business, while Faye Harlin is a registered nurse at The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center.

Torrey Barnhill, executive director of FOFP, emphasized how beneficial the City’s parks and trails have been to the Franklin community during the pandemic and says that the organization wanted to showcase the parks in some capacity during the event.

“Though we are disappointed that we won’t be able to gather with our friends in person for Raise the Roofs this year, we’re confident that this virtual event will be a fun, unique experience for everyone,” said Torrey Barnhill, executive director of FOFP. “We are grateful to have an amazing Raise the Roofs committee and event chairs who have been flexible and innovative in the midst of this uncertainty. ”

The silent auction portion of “Raise the Roofs” will be online and accepting bids prior to the virtual event date. All proceeds will directly benefit the non-profit organization’s efforts to continually enhance and connect the public parks and trail system and restore the Hayes House at Harlinsdale.

“We felt it was very important to come up with a creative and safe way to visually show our sponsors and donors in person what their generosity will go toward,” said Barnhill.

If you’re interested in sponsorship information, contact Torrey Barnhill at at [email protected] or by phone at (615) 674-5388. Limited tickets will be available at a later date. For more information about Friends of Franklin Parks, visit www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.



