Raise the Roof Sets Date for Celebration

Friends of Franklin Parks’ much-anticipated Raise the Roofs event is set for Saturday, August 19th at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, and event chairs are focusing the 12th annual fundraiser on past, present and future projects that provide opportunities for the community to engage with public open spaces.

Medical House Calls, a concierge healthcare company in Middle Tennessee, is the presenting sponsor of what has become known as the best party of the summer, and longtime Friends of Franklin Parks (FOFP) board members and supporters Jo Ellen and Chuck McDowell and Jan and Andy Marshall are serving as Raise the Roofs Co-chairs. Stacey Perry and Down to the Wire are also returning to lead event logistics.

“With the restoration of the Main Barn set to begin, the Hayes House restoration underway, the Pedestrian Bridge to Harlinsdale under construction, and Ellie G’s Dream World fundraising hitting the halfway mark, we are honored to showcase all the significant projects that make a positive impact for our community through our parks and trails system,” said Torrey Barnhill, FOFP executive director. “These landmark initiatives have been years in the making, and have benefitted directly from Raise the Roofs past. We have more dreams to share, of what could be on the horizon as we continue to work toward continual enhancement of our public open spaces, and we are thrilled to experience the evening the McDowells and Marshalls are planning.” FOFP Board Member Jo Ellen McDowell, a philanthropist and former vice president of event management at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, and her husband Chuck, the visionary behind Wesley Financial, Wesley Mortgage and now Medical House Calls, join their friends Jan and Andy Marshall in chairing the 12th Annual Raise the Roofs. The Marshalls are the founders and owners of A. Marshall Hospitality, whose restaurants include: Puckett’s, Scout’s Pub, Americana Tap House, Burger Dandy and Deacon’s New South. Jan Marshall has also served on the FOFP Board for four years.

Raise the Roofs weekend will include a twilight polo match at the Tractor Supply Co. Arena at Harlinsdale on Friday, August 18th, and the main event will be held on Saturday, August 19th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. under the big tent on the lawn overlooking the Hayes House. Patrons can expect plenty of great food, drink and cheer, live music and an after party beginning at 8:30 p.m.

For sponsorship information and other details, please contact FOFP Executive Director Torrey Barnhill at torrey@friendsoffranklinparks.org or by phone at (615) 674-5388. all proceeds benefit Friends of Franklin Parks and the organization’s efforts to continually enhance and connect the City’s incredible park system.

Founded in 2011, the not-for-profit Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc. exists to cultivate stewardship within the community to preserve cultural and natural resources, enhance the park experience and expand its legacy for future generations