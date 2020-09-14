Raise the Roof Will Offer Self Guided Tour of Harlinsdale Farm

Though the ninth-annual Friends of Franklin Parks (FOFP) “Raise the Roofs” fundraiser is taking place virtually this year, local businesses have stepped up in a special way to support the anticipated event, which will take place on Sunday, September 27.

More than 30 key sponsors and A. Marshall Hospitality are providing support to ensure that this year’s unique event remains successful. Randy Jones & Associates/Nationwide Insurance returns for the third consecutive year as the presenting sponsor.

Friends of Franklin Parks Executive Director Torrey Barnhill says event Chairs Emily and Hamilton Bowman and Faye and Clay Harlin have remained dedicated to planning an event that is fun, informative and driven by a sense of community.

“From our generous sponsors to the Raise the Roofs committee to our amazing event chairs, this community has truly come together to create a one-of-a-kind event in the face of unusual circumstances,” said Barnhill. “At the end of the day, we are just so grateful to have people and organizations backing us who truly believe in the mission and goals of Friends of Franklin Parks.”

Prior to the virtual viewing party, sponsors and their guests will have the opportunity to go on a self-guided tour through The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, where they will see firsthand the past, present and future projects facilitated in part by FOFP, in addition to horses in the park. At the conclusion of the tour, guests can pick up a picnic box from one of three A. Marshall Hospitality restaurants – Puckett’s Gro. and Restaurant, Scout’s Pub and Americana Taphouse – to take home for the virtual watch party.

“The projects Friends of Franklin Parks supports through Raise the Roofs, like those at Harlinsdale Farm, are vital to ensuring that our natural resources are protected and enjoyed for generations to come,” said Randy Jones, owner of Randy Jones & Associates. “I am proud that this is the third year that Randy Jones & Associates is the Presenting Sponsor of this incredible event for our community.”

Platinum sponsors are Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Wesley Financial Group, LLC. The Virtual Sponsor Party sponsor is Tennessee Equine Hospital. The Virtual After Party sponsor is The Parker McCoy Cernoch Group at Morgan Stanley. Gold sponsors include 906 Studio Architects + Interiors; Battle Ground Academy; Bell & Associates Construction, Benesch; Berry Farms, a Boyle Development; Berry Farms Animal Hospital & Pet Spa; Boyle; Civil Constructors; Concord Road Animal Hospital & Pet Spa; Bradley; EnableComp; FirstBank; Goodall Homes; Jones Bros; KAC Sports & Events; Lipman; MTLC Building Group; Stites & Harbison PLLC; Triumph Bank; and TTL. Silver sponsors include Barge Design Solutions; DeAngelis Diamond; First Horizon Foundation; Ford Classic Homes; Inflo Design Group; Skanska; SunTrust; and TMPartners, PLLC.

Prior to the virtual event, the silent auction portion of “Raise the Roofs” will be online and accepting bids. Limited tickets to this year’s event are available for purchase at friendsoffranklinparks.org. All proceeds from the silent auction and “Raise the Roofs” will go toward the non-profit organization’s efforts to enhance and connect the public parks and trail system and restore the Hayes House at Harlinsdale. To make a contribution or learn more about Friends of Franklin Parks, visit friendsoffranklinparks.org.