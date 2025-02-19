Raise a Glass at the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Curio Brewing Company

Come out for a fantastic St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 15th, from 2-8 PM at Curio Brewing Company (216 Noah Dr., Franklin, Tennessee 37064)!

GingerPig has crafted a super fun menu that you won’t want to miss.

There will also be a variety of brews, including the classic green beer to get you in the festive spirit.

This family-friendly event is perfect for all ages, with a bounce house to keep the kids entertained while you enjoy the festivities. Come along and join in on the fun—everyone is welcome!

