Rain Showers and Potential Severe Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend 03/05/2022

For Saturday, we’ll have sunny skies and warm temperatures this afternoon; however, heading into the evening we can expect to see some rain showers start to move through.

As the weekend continues, some of these storms may be severe. Remain weather aware throughout the next 48 hours as those storms begin to form.

Highs for the day will be in the 70s.

Nashville – 79

Clarksville – 77

Murfreesboro – 78

See our live weather radar here.

Up to the minute, updates and weather watches and warnings powered by ReadyWarn can also be found on our local Source Facebook page and Twitter. Or have our daily e-mail with weather and more delivered to your e-mail box each morning and afternoon by signing up on your county homepage.

Find your Close to Home(SM) news, weather, events and more by using our interactive map.