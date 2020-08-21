Rain Delay Doesn’t Slow Down One Team in the Franklin vs Siegel Matchup

Franklin High School hosted the Siegel Stars in the first game of the 2020 football season. Franklin and Siegel managed to get started and finish the first quarter before a weather delay.

Before the delay, Franklin managed to punch in a touchdown with a Durham 3 yard touchdown run. They would add another first half touchdown to take a 14 point lead into halftime.

In the 3rd quarter it was more of the same as Franklin scored twice more. Then Siegel scored late in the 3rd to end the shutout attempt. Siegel would add another 2 touchdowns but it was too little too late.

Franklin sent Siegel home with their first loss on the 2020 campaign.

Check out the full scoreboards: