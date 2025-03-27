Raiders Rising Golf Invitational set for April 10

MURFREESBORO – The Raiders Rising Collective will host the Raiders Rising Golf Invitational on April 10 to kick off the Blue Raider Showcase weekend. The event, which is to benefit MTSU student-athletes, will be held at Champions Run Golf Course in Rockvale.

The tournament will be a 10:30 AM shotgun start, costing $150 per person or $550 per team. Hole sponsorship’s are also available. Following golf, there will be a dinner, and numerous gifts and prizes will be awarded.

The Blue Raider Showcase is set for April 12 at 2 PM as the football program holds their final practice of the spring season. Many fun and exciting fan events will take place inside Floyd Stadium, and more information will be released later.

To participate, please click HERE to register. If you have any questions, call Raiders Rising at 615-900-4451 or email them at [email protected].

Raiders Rising serves as the official collective supporting NIL activities for MTSU student-athletes. It facilitates opportunities for student-athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness through various commercial endeavors while adhering to NCAA guidelines. For more information, please go to BlueRaidersRising.com.

