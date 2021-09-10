RaeLynn and Husband Josh Davis Share Baby News

Country artist RaeLynn shared via social media that she and husband Josh Davis welcomed their first child into the world.
Stating, “7 Pounds 7 ounces at 4:07 pm -September 8th 2021 we became a family of three! These two are my world. I am beyond thankful for my husband and all the doctors, nurses and our amazing doula for helping us bring miss Daisy into the world babies are truly a gift.”
“So thankful for our little blonde miracle now back to tired selfies, baby snuggles and changing diapers! Love y’all!”
RaeLynn announced her pregnancy in May 2021 in a social media post.
“Well, this Georgia Peach and Texas Rose did the thing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! I’m 27 years old and 21 weeks into carrying our BABY GIRL. I already have so much love for this little flower child. I can’t wait to be her Momma and to watch Josh be her Dad. Excited for our world to be turned upside down in September cause GOD MADE GIRLS BABY”
RaeLynn wed Josh Davis in 2016.
