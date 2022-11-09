Radium Girls Take the Stage at Ravenwood High

Don’t miss the chance to see Radium Girls at Ravenwood High this week.

Set in the 1920s, Radium Girls focuses on the American obsession with health, wealth and the commercialization of science. While radium was seen as a miracle cure, it was also at the root of the mysterious disease affecting women who painted watch dials with the element. The audience will have the opportunity to watch as the dial painters fight back against the U.S. Radium Corporation in a campaign for justice.

The show opens November 10 and will run until November 13. Tickets for the performances may be purchased online and cost $10 per student and $12 per adult.

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood. The dates and times of the shows are listed below:

Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 13 at 7 p.m.

