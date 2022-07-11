Rabbit Room Theatre & Matt Logan Production Partner on Nashville’s Theatrical Premiere of The Hiding Place

Rabbit Room Theatre and Matt Logan Production are partnering on Nashville’s theatrical premiere of The Hiding Place at the Soli Deo Center on Christ Presbyterian Academy’s campus running July 9 – 23. Adapted for the stage by The Rabbit Room’s A. S. “Pete” Peterson, The Hiding Place is based on the memoir of the same name by Corrie Ten Boom, recounting how the Ten Boom family hid Jews from the Nazis via the Dutch Underground during WWII.

Called “poignant and powerful” and “heart-wrenching and enlightening” by Broadway World, the play made its world premiere at the George Theater in Houston in 2019.

The show will be produced, directed and designed by Matt Logan, marking his first stage production since late 2018. Logan was the co-founder and artistic director of Studio Tenn Theatre Company in Franklin, Tennessee, from 2009 until 2018. He previously worked on Broadway in casting and costuming for shows including Jersey Boys and The Lion King.

The production of The Hiding Place marks the launch of Matt Logan Productions, a new theater company from the award-winning director. The show will be performed at Logan’s alma mater, Christ Presbyterian Academy, in their new state-of-the-art Soli Deo Center, which Logan helped design.

“I’m thrilled to return to live performance after a nearly four-year hiatus,” says Logan. “And I can’t think of a more beautiful or timely show than The Hiding Place for my theatrical return at an exceptional theater that is so personally important to me. This is a story of forgiveness and finding hope in the darkest of times. Its message is just as relevant today as it was 50 years ago when it was written. This will be a creatively presented world-class production that will move Nashville theater forward, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

The Hiding Place also marks the official launch of Rabbit Room Theatre, a theater production arm of The Rabbit Room. Founded in 2006 by recording artist Andrew Peterson, The Rabbit Room is a faith-based creative community that publishes books and produces music, podcasts and live events. Andrew’s brother, A. S. “Pete” Peterson, is a playwright and author who serves as the executive director of The Rabbit Room, the managing editor of Rabbit Room Press and artistic director of Rabbit Room Theatre.

“We’re so excited to announce the launch of our newest program, Rabbit Room Theatre, which has been a long time coming,” says Pete Peterson. “Through the unique magic of drama, we aim to nourish Nashville and its theatre community by creating works that reflect our values of excellence in story, art, and music. We’re looking forward to contributing hope-filled, world-class stage productions throughout Middle Tennessee and beyond.”

Tickets for The Hiding Place are on sale and range from $25 to $85. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For tickets and more information, please visit www.rabbitroomtheatre.com.