Quintavious Johnson & Emmy Russell Continue American Idol Journey

American Idol Season 22 began cutting its contestant list down to 20 on Sunday night.

Two locals have made the top 20- Quintavious Johnson of Franklin and Emmy Russell (granddaughter of Loretta Lynn).

On Sunday night, Franklin resident Quintavious Johnson performed “Hollow” by Tori Kelly. On social media, Johnson shared, “I made the #Top20 of American Idol and Tori Kelly I told you that I would sing it.. I really hope you enjoyed.. I love you!!”

Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, performed another original song, “Want You.” After the performance, Host Ryan Seacrest was moved to tears, as were several in the audience, including the judges. Russell continues to wow the judges with her songwriting skills.

The top 14 contestants will be revealed on tonight’s show, Monday, April 15th.

Watch Emmy Russell’s performance from Sunday night below.

Watch Quintavious Johnson’s performance below.

Top 20 Contestants

Abi Carter

Ajii

Emmy Russell

Jack Blocker

Jayna Elise

Jennifer Jeffries

Jordan Anthony

Julia Gagnon

Kaibrienne

Kayko

Kennedy Reid

Mackenzie Sol

Mckenna Faith Brienholt

Mia Matthews

Nya

Odell Bunton Jr.

Quintavious Johnson

Roman Collins

Triston Harper

Will Moseley