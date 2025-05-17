QuickBooks 101: Personalized Training for Small Business Owners

At TriStar Tax & Business Solutions, we understand how overwhelming finances can feel for small business owners. You’ve got a business to run, customers to serve, and decisions to make daily, and bookkeeping shouldn’t slow you down. But if you’re like many of the small businesses we support, QuickBooks might feel more confusing than helpful. That’s where we come in.

Our QuickBooks 101 training will give you the confidence and clarity you need. Whether you’re new to QuickBooks Online or you’ve been clicking around and hoping for the best, we’re here to simplify the learning curve and help you take control of your finances.

Why QuickBooks Training Matters

QuickBooks is a powerful tool, but only if you know how to use it correctly. Many business owners come to us after realizing their books aren’t as clean or accurate as they thought. Maybe transactions were miscategorized, a bank feed was never reconciled, or things were set up in a way that no longer serves the business.

That’s why we created QuickBooks 101 Training: a personalized, practical training to help small business owners feel empowered to get their books in order.

What’s Included in TriStar’s QuickBooks 101 Training

Our QuickBooks 101 training is personalized, practical, and built to help you feel confident in your day-to-day bookkeeping. Whether you’re brand new to QuickBooks or need help understanding the software, this session walks you through the key areas of QuickBooks Online so you can stay on top of your business finances.

Topics include the software layout, accessing your chart of accounts, connecting a bank account or credit card, reviewing and categorizing transactions, reconciling transactions, and running reports.

You’ll also receive a helpful PDF that outlines everything we cover, so you can refer to it whenever you need a refresher. And, if questions arise later, we’ve got you covered!

What Makes Our QuickBooks Training Different

We’ve seen the frustration of trying to learn accounting software on your own through generic tutorials or online forums. At TriStar, we take a different approach.

Here’s what makes our training stand out:

It’s local and personal —you’re working one-on-one with a real person who cares about your success.

It’s led by a QBO-certified expert who knows how to speak your language (not just accounting lingo).

It includes up to 2 hours of training and additional follow-up calls, if needed, for continued support.

It’s designed with real-world small business owners in mind—not accountants.

We meet you where you are and guide you step by step with practical tips, clear answers, and no judgment.

Who This Training Is For

QuickBooks 101 is an excellent fit for:

New business owners or solo entrepreneurs who want to set things up right

Businesses using QuickBooks but not feeling confident about their entries

Anyone who’s tried DIY bookkeeping and felt overwhelmed or unsure

Business owners preparing for tax season or a mid-year financial reset

How to Get Started

Signing up for QuickBooks 101 is simple. Just visit our QuickBooks 101 page to learn more and schedule your training.

The one-time fee of $500 includes:

Up to 2 hours of private training with a certified QBO expert

A PDF guide summarizing the training topics

Confidence knowing you’re on the right financial path

We’ll tailor the session to your needs and ensure you walk away with clarity and control.

Let’s Take the Guesswork Out of Bookkeeping

At TriStar, we believe in empowering business owners with the knowledge they need to thrive. Our QuickBooks 101 training is a simple, affordable way to clean up your books, streamline your processes, and better understand your business’s financial health.

TriStar Tax & Business Solutions is locally owned and family-operated, with five locations in Nashville, Hendersonville, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, and Germantown-Memphis. With the experienced accounting professionals at TriStar, you’ll receive true expertise for all your small business needs with personalized attention and affordable rates. All services are by appointment only, so schedule in advance. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Your initial consultation is free–contact TriStar Tax & Business Solutions or schedule your QuickBooks 101 session to get started today!

