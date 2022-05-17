Quen Williams Selected to Lead Creekside Elementary

Page Middle School Assistant Principal Quen Williams will be moving two and a half miles up the road next year to lead Creekside Elementary. Superintendent Jason Golden introduced her to the Creekside faculty and staff May 17.

“Quen brings both elementary and middle school experience to her new role,” said Golden. “Not only does she have vast knowledge in the education field, she is well respected in the community.”

Williams will be returning to her elementary school roots. She began her career as a third-grade teacher at Hunters Bend Elementary in 1997. She served as an assistant principal at Oak View and Winstead elementary schools before moving to Page Middle.

“Being named the principal of Creekside Elementary is such a blessing and an honor that I do not accept lightly,” said Williams. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue creating an atmosphere of love and acceptance for the students at Creekside. Not only will I be part of a wonderful school family, I will continue to serve many families that I have known over the years at Page Middle School. I look forward to the 2022-2023 school year as I become part of an outstanding school community.”

Williams earned a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Tennessee Technological University and a Master’s in Administration and Supervision from Tennessee State University.

Williams will replace Chris Schwartz who is moving out of the area at the end of the school year. She will begin her new role July 1, 2022.