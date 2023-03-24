Queen + Adam Lambert to Bring Tour to Nashville

Queen and Adam Lambert return for the Rhapsody Tour across North America with a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 25.

In a release, Brian May says, “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world.”

And Adam Lambert adds, “I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”

The tour kicks off on October 4 at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena making stops in Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and more before concluding at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale on March 31st, find tickets here.