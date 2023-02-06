Q2 Announces Fourth Capital as Its First Bank Partner to Offer Rocket Mortgage’s Digital Home Loan Process

Q2 Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced that Fourth Capital Bank – a Nashville, TN-based community bank – now offers Rocket Mortgage’s best-in-class digital home loan application process solution through integration with Q2’s digital banking platform. It is the first bank to launch the integration between Rocket Mortgage and the bank’s own mobile app and online banking experience.

The introduction of Rocket Mortgage within Fourth Capital Bank’s digital banking experience is enabled by Q2 Innovation Studio’s Marketplace Program, which provides an app store-like experience for banks and credit unions. The Q2 Marketplace enables financial institutions to evaluate, select and deploy applications from a catalog of pre-integrated third-party products with no up-front investment.

“Rather than trying to build a mortgage lending service ourselves from scratch, we launched the award-winning Rocket Mortgage solution through Q2’s Innovation Studio Marketplace,” said Brian Heinrichs, CEO at Fourth Capital Bank. “We’re combining digital tools, facilitated by Q2 Innovation Studio, with a human touch to provide an exceptional experience for our clients by bringing together desired relationships and the talent, tools and sophistication that people might expect from a larger institution. We can’t wait to see the impact this partnership has on our organization, customers and community.”

“We are excited to see the launch of Rocket Mortgage within Fourth Capital Bank’s digital banking experience,” said Jonathan Price, EVP Emerging Businesses, Corporate and Business Development at Q2. “The combination of Rocket Mortgage’s proprietary home loan process and Fourth Capital’s propensity for customer-focused innovation, along with the powerful technology behind Q2’s Innovation Studio, makes this launch both compelling and unique. It serves as an indicator of what’s to come for banking and financial technology providers, and we look forward to future collaborations.”

Rocket Mortgage and Q2 announced their partnership in August 2022, stating the goal of delivering a streamlined mortgage process that community banks and credit unions can choose to offer to their account holders through the Q2 digital banking platform. In November 2022, Rocket Mortgage was named #1 in the nation for client satisfaction in primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the 12th time. This accolade was driven, in part, by the lender’s digital tools – providing speed and certainty in the mortgage process – which are now available to community banks and credit unions through Q2.

“This comes at a perfect time for homebuyers in the Nashville area. As we head into the prime spring home buying season, Fourth Capital account holders now have the convenient Rocket Mortgage application process at the tips of their fingers, inside the banking app they already use,” said Sam Schey, EVP of Strategic Partnerships for Rocket Mortgage. “Our goal is to give this power to consumers across the country. Through the Q2 Innovation Studio, financial institutions can provide our renowned digital mortgage experience to their clients while keeping the banking relationship.”

To learn more about this partnership, visit our recent webinar.

For more information about the Q2 Partner Marketplace, visit Info.Q2.com/Q2-rocket- mortgage-partnership.

