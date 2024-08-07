Q&A with Vanderbilt Tullahoma’s Newest Radiologist, Dr. Rifat Wahab

Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton-Hospital is pleased to welcome its newest radiologist, Dr. Rifat Wahab. Like many, Dr. Wahab has known family members and friends who have been affected by breast cancer.

That’s one of the reasons why she chose to specialize in Women’s Imaging. Dr. Wahab completed her Women’s Imaging Fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and has spent the better part of a decade as a Breast Radiologist at the University of Cincinnati, where she also served as the Breast Imaging Fellowship Director. She has extensive training reading breast images to identify signs of cancer.

Now she’s bringing that expertise to patients in Tullahoma. Dr. Wahab is looking forward to getting to know her new patients one-on-one and empowering them with the knowledge to make informed breast health decisions.

She will read mammography images and consult with patients virtually to discuss their findings and the next steps. Beyond screening, Dr. Wahab is also passionate about educating women on how to manage their breast health throughout their life.

What is a mammogram?

Dr. Wahab: A mammogram is a specialized X-ray imaging technique used to look for and diagnose breast cancer. Although mammograms will not detect all breast cancers, it is one of the most effective tools to detect signs of breast cancer early when it is highly treatable.

About one in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. The amount of radiation mammograms emit is incredibly low and less than the cumulative dose of radiation we receive in nature. Even a lifetime of radiation exposure from mammograms would not be enough to increase your cancer risk.

Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital offers both 2D and 3D mammography. The 3D imaging is the best type of screening that takes additional images of the breast tissue from different views. It can be done in combination with a 2D mammogram and is often recommended for all women, particularly those with dense breasts. Women with dense breasts have more breast tissue which increases the risk of breast cancer. Women are notified of their breast density on their mammogram report.

What can I expect when I go in for a mammogram?

Dr. Wahab: A typical mammogram appointment lasts about 20 minutes. But those 20 minutes are important and could save your life.

Before you arrive, make sure that you aren’t wearing any deodorant, and take the time to talk through any apprehensions or concerns with your provider. We’re here to help ensure you have a comfortable experience.

When you arrive for your appointment, an on-site technologist will be there to guide you through every step of the process. During the imaging, each breast will be placed between two plates and gently compressed. I like to describe it as a tight hug! This compression may cause some discomfort, but it is necessary to get the best possible view of the breast tissue and to detect any potential issues early. Each picture takes less than a minute. It is very important to stay still during your exam.

Then, a physician radiologist like myself will review the images to check for any signs of breast cancer. If we see anything abnormal, we may recommend some additional mammogram pictures and possibly an ultrasound to further evaluate the abnormality. A biopsy may be needed in some cases.

When should I start screening?

Dr. Wahab: It’s recommended that women begin screening for breast cancer at the age of 40. Even if you aren’t showing any symptoms or do not have a family history of breast cancer, it’s important to get a mammogram each year.

For those with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, especially through a first-degree relative such as a parent, sibling or child, you may need to start screening earlier. You may also be at higher risk if you’re 60 years or older, are overweight or have dense breasts.

Cancer can do a lot within the course of a year. Even if your most recent mammogram came back negative for cancer, it’s important that you don’t skip your next appointment. One of the reasons why mammograms have helped so many women is because they are done consistently, year after year.

No matter your level of risk, it’s crucial to be proactive and talk with your doctor about a screening plan that’s right for you.

