Purse Taken From Shopping Cart At Publix in Spring Hill

April 11, 2025 – SHPD detectives are trying to identify the person who allegedly took a purse from a shopping cart at Publix while the victim was distracted.

On March 27th the individual pictured used the victim’s credit cards at Walmart in Spring Hill and at Home Depots in Franklin/Brentwood. The suspect left in a white Honda Pilot.

If you have information relating to this investigation or can identify this person, please contact Detective Gillam at [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: Spring Hill Police Department

